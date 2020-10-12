The annual CHEER membership year now runs from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, representatives announced this week. The new timeline takes effect with 2021. That means the remaining months of 2020 — October, November and December — will be free for all renewed members.
CHEER is a non-profit agency that serves the 50+ population in Sussex County through an array of programs and services including nutrition, transportation, home health assistance, social and recreational activities. Its mission is to keep seniors in their homes enjoying a healthy and active lifestyle.
The CHEER membership fee entitles members access to all seven CHEER congregate meal activity centers in Sussex County. Members are also eligible for reduced-priced congregate meals and reduced prices for upcoming trips. They also can participate in agency-sponsored classes and virtual activities. Bus service is available to transport members to and from the centers. Members also receive free the agency Happenings monthly newsletter. The membership fee costs $30 per year.
For more information about joining, contact a local CHEER center in either Georgetown, Greenwood, Lewes, Long Neck, Milton, Ocean View or Roxana. (Representatives noted that this offer only applies to the congregate meal centers and not the CHEER Community Center or Sand Hill Adult Day Program, both in Georgetown.)