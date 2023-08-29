The Nutrition Program of CHEER Inc. is hosting its Annual Trap Pond Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at Trap Pond State Park, located east of Laurel. Entrance into the park is free. The traditional picnic lunch will be served.
Activities during the day include a “white elephant” table, prize bingo games, horseshoes, cornhole game and a 50/50 drawing. DJ Sky Brady will be providing the music for a dance contest, as well as many other games and activities.
Area agencies and companies that provide services to seniors will have informational tables set up and will be giving away free items to everyone in attendance. Most will be offering a drawing for door prizes.
There is a registration fee of $6 for seniors 60 or older, or $8 for those younger than 60. The traditional Sussex County fried chicken will return to highlight the lunch menu. Tickets are available at all CHEER Centers in Sussex County, or contact Robin Greene at (302) 853-4199. It is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. All seniors are invited.
All proceeds from this event benefit CHEER’s Meals on Wheels Program that serves hundreds of homebound seniors daily.