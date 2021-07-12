CHEER will host its 11th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, located at 20520 Sand Hill Road, off Route 9, east of Georgetown. The event is just one of the events celebrating CHEER 50th anniversary year.
In addition to the dozens of vehicles on display in the parking lot, a craft fair will be taking place inside the building. Vendors will have assorted articles for sale. There is still space available for vendors. For information about vendor cost and space, call Katie at (302) 854-9500.
A live auction of merchandise will be overseen by volunteer auctioneer Dave Wilson at noon.
At 1 p.m., trophies will be awarded to vehicles in the show, in multiple classes. All participants will receive a dash plaque. Pre-registration, which costs $35 per vehicle, is recommended. All vehicles must be registered and positioned by 10 a.m., or they will not be judged. To register, either go online at www.cheerde.com or call (302) 515-3040 for more information.
Another feature of the day’s event will be a limited number of barbecue box lunches featuring either chicken or ribs, for $15 each.
All activities at the show are open to the public. All monies raised from the event will benefit CHEER Services for Sussex County senior citizens.