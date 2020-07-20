The 10th Annual CHEER Car, Truck & Bike Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen CHEER Community Center, located at 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown. Last year’s event had more than 100 vehicles entered. This year’s theme will be “Wheels for Meals—A Decade of Classics.”
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic regulations make it impossible for CHEER to offer the famous Champagne Buffet this year,” organizers said.
However, attendees can still partake in a pick-up lunch featuring “Harry’s famous chicken and rib combo barbecue platter,” served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Individual tickets for the barbecue cost $15 and can be purchased on the day of the event; however, only 250 platters will be prepared, so those wishing to partake should get their ticket early, organizers advised.
Vehicle registration is now being taken for the show. Registration costs $30 per vehicle, which includes the price of two Bar-B tickets. On-site registration opens at 8 a.m., and vehicles must be registered and positioned by 10 a.m. or they will not be judged. Trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. in several categories, and the first 125 vehicles registered will receive dash plaques. Pre-registration is being encouraged, and can be mailed or completed online at www.cheerde.com.
For more information contact Carmel at (302) 515-3048 or crickenbach@cheerde.com or Walt Kooopman at (302) 945-7122 or RBDJET61@verizon.net.
The public is being invited to stop by the event and enjoy a day of fun, good food and the musical antics of local disc jockey Sky Brady at the 2020 CHEER Car, Truck & Bike Show. Social-distancing and mask-wearing are requested.