A sunny summer day welcomed visitors to CHEER’s 13th Annual Fundraising Classic Car-Truck-Bike Show on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Classic vehicle enthusiasts were able to either displaying or viewing several dozen automobiles that ranged from a 1955 American LaFrance Fire Truck to a 1981 DeLorean.
To escape the noonday sun, guests were offered a Champagne Brunch inside the air-conditioned community center where awards were later presented.
This year’s winners were:
• Best in Show — 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe owned by Pat DiDomenicis of Lewes.
• Best Sussex County Vehicle, sponsored by Sussex County Council — 1957 Corvette, owned by Guy Walker of Millsboro.
• Best Car, sponsored by Meineke Car Care of Lewes — 1966 Chevy Nova, owned by Dave Shugard of Millsboro.
• Best Truck/Van, sponsored by CHEER Nutrition Department — 1991 Dodge Ram Van, owned by Carol Scileppi of Milton.
• Best Import, sponsored by Club D’Jet USA — 1962 mg, OWNED BY Jerry Hirst of Rehoboth.
• Best Emergency Response Vehicle, presented in recognition to all first responders — 1955 American LaFrance Fire Truck, owned by David Davis of Georgetown.
• Best Race Car — 1970 Ford Boss 302 Mustang, owned by Richard West of Chestertown, Md.
• Best Custom Vehicle — 1981 DeLorean, owned by Mike Rogers and son of Milford.
• Best Special Interest — American Motors AMX, owned by David Heverin of Millville.
• Oldest Vehicle — 1931 Ford Model A Huckster, owned by Tom Rosinski of Milton.
• Most Unique Vehicle — 1927 Ford Model T, owned by Joseph Craucaglione.
• Traveling Farthest — 1936 Hotchkiss, owned by Robert Katz of Philadelphia, Pa.
• Fred Wittmer Memorial Trophy, presented to an individual in recognition of their dedication to preserving antique and classic cars and for their commitment to CHEER, donated by Crown Trophy, Delmar — Ken Bock, CHEER Chief Executive Officer, of Milford.
• Honorable Mentions were awarded to:
• Larry Collette, Milton — 1989 Lotus, Esprist SE Custom
• John Csady, Milton — 1936 Ford Tudor 68 Sedan
• Ray Galie, Georgetown — 1936 Dodge P50
• Charlie Gears, Lewes — 1955 Chevrolet 210 Handyman Wagon
• Jack Hobman, Lewes — 2004 Ford Roadster
• John Hooper, Harbeson — 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Crossram Coupe
• Jim Kakas, Millsboro — 2015 Dodge Challenger
• Lawrence Legates, Milford — 1936 Ford Phaeton 4 Door Convertible
• John Maden, Milford — 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S
• Robert and Lorraine Nearpass, Greenwood — 1949 Willey’s Overland Convertible
• Jason Powell, Milton — 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic
• Bonnie Rosinski, Milford — 1957 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
• Larry Silver, Rehoboth — 1974 Pporsche 914
• Bill Swider, Lewes — 1987 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
• Drew Vaughn, Lewes — 1993 Mazda RX-7 Touring Model
• Francis (Buddy) Webb, Milford — 1957 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer
The winner of the 1930s Bantam Midget Spindizzy Model was Ray Ingersall.
Proceeds from the event support CHEER’s mission “to provide and maintain the highest quality of life and independence by developing and providing services that meet the continuing needs of mature adults 50 and over.”