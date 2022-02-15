CHEER will be participating in a statewide campaign this March 3-4, and they’re asking the public to help with the fundraising effort.
“With fewer foundations, smaller grants and formerly localized investments now leaving the state, the impact of individuals like you is more important than ever in ensuring that seniors are fed and cared for. Can you imagine what life would be like for elderly loved ones if the work CHEER does stopped tomorrow? The community you care about relies on your support to CHEER,” representatives said.
For 24 hours, from 6 p.m. March 3 through 6 p.m. March 4, CHEER is asking the public to do more with them by giving to Do More 24 Delaware, and designating their donation to CHEER. People can donate by logging in to domore24delaware.org, clicking on “Find Your Cause” and typing in “CHEER” to donate.