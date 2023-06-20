Local library supporters are being invited to participate in a fundraising initiative at the Selbyville Public Library called “Checkout Champions.” This is a new sponsorship-style program where donors agree to make a donation based on the amount of items that are checked out at the library. Each donor is assigned a month to sponsor. Vogue on 54 Salon & Spa has agreed to be the inaugural Checkout Champion during the month of July.
Of the importance of libraries, Darren Tatum-Poole, co-owner of Vogue on 54 Salon & Spa, said, “Libraries provide invaluable resources and services that promote education, foster community engagement, bridge the digital divide, promote literacy, and preserve our cultural heritage.”
Vogue on 54 will also offer 10 percent off select products if library patrons bring in their receipts for checking out books in July.
After Vogue on 54 kicks off the fundraiser in July, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, which has been supporting local nonprofit organizations for decades, will follow as the sponsor in August.
Kelly Kline, director of the Selbyville Public Library, said she is excited to continue fostering strong community connections that encourage the development of reading skills. To punctuate the experience for donors, Kline is getting a wrestling belt that the Checkout Champion can proudly display in the business or organization when they are in the champion position for the month.
Checkout Champions agree to donate a minimum of 25 cents per checked-out item. With around 2,000 to 3,000 items crossing the counter for check-out each month, that will add up to be a big impact for the library, Kline noted. The proceeds from the Checkout Champions will support for the library’s day-to-day operations, which includes more books, programs and learning opportunities for the community.
The community is being encouraged to participate by making the library one of their regular stops for books. Checking out more books, more regularly is an excellent way to promote literacy and benefit the library during this very special fundraising operation, Kline emphasized,
“Kids need a flood of books to pick up the literacy skills that they need to succeed,” she said, adding that that is why community involvement at all levels helps build strong foundations in education.
Kline said summer is the perfect kick off the Checkout Champions fundraiser because there are many library programs happening to promote literacy and learning while kids are out of school. It’s also a great time to form new habits for those looking to add the Selbyville Public Library to their repertoire, she said. Checkout Champions will continue past the summer months, going on all year long.
Those looking to become sponsors for the fundraiser can get in touch with Kelly Kline by calling the Selbyville Public Library at (302) 436-8195.