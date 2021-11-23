On Wednesday, Nov. 17, members of 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware (now at 103 and growing) gathered at La Esperanza in Georgetown to award $9,255 to Jennifer Fuqua, executive director of La Esperanza. The funds will be used to support immigrants on their pathway to citizenship, integration and success, through their DOJ-accredited immigration counseling services.
La Esperanza (https://www.laesperanzacenter.org) was founded in 1996 by three Carmelite sisters, Sister Rosa, Sister Maria and Sister Ascension. “It has stood, ever since, as a beacon of hope (esperanza), supporting the growing Hispanic community from Central and South America in Southern Delaware.”
“This grant is a lifeline for services that are so important to our community,” said Fuqua. “In 2021, we have served more than 500 community members through these services, and assisted 25 individuals in becoming citizens this year. The donations received through 100 Women Who Care will ensure that these services continue, and that more hard-working families achieve the American dream.”
This is the third round of collective giving by 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware. The first recipient was Teach a Person to Fish Society (https://taptfsociety.org/), which received $8,130 on May 19 to support their efforts to provide COVID-safe meals to the homeless and to achieve their long-term goal of a sustainable eco-village to house and provide food and services for the needy.
The Richard Allen Center (https://richardallenschoolgeorgetown.com), also in Georgetown, received $7,800 on Aug. 12, in the second round of giving, to support the center’s current renovation and restoration projects and the continuation of their rich historical legacy — serving as the heart of the African American community in Sussex County, strengthening community, and inspiring young people to continue the work of civil and human rights.
Each of the 100 Women Who Care members commits to donating $100 to the local non-profit selected at each quarterly meeting. Local businesses are encouraged to partner in the initiative through matching funds. Participating businesses to date include Mariachi, SoDel Concepts, Signarama and Irish Eyes. The fourth quarterly meeting will be held in January.
The Southern Delaware Founders Circle is the first Delaware giving circle within the larger International 100 Who Care Alliance (100whocarealliance.org). According to its organizer, Jeri Berc, “We encourage and welcome all women to join us in giving to, empowering, and positively impacting our local communities.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page for 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware at https://www.facebook.com/groups/200137918225174, email 100womencaresd@gmail.com or call Jeri Berc at (302) 233-6897.