To Elizabeth Fry, it is an honor and a privilege. For Liam Regan, it’s a way to give back to those who preceded him on the lifeguard stand.
Fry, Regan and six other lifeguards were honored as 2023 Lifeguards of the Year for their respective beach patrols by the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The awards ceremony was hosted at the Big Chill Beach Club restaurant, adjacent to the Indian River Inlet Bridge, to honor the lifeguards’ outstanding service in rescuing and keeping beach patrons safe.
Fry, a member of the Sea Colony Beach Patrol, and Regan, a member of the Bethany patrol, were both honored, along with colleagues John McBane of the Delaware Seashore State Parks Beach Patrol, Will Douds of Fenwick Island BP, Trey Mitchell of Middlesex BP, Houston Howell of North Bethany BP and Kevin Reese of Sussex Shores BP.
“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to be recognized like this,” said Fry. “I do this for the Sea Colony beachgoers and swimmers, and for Sussex County. I love to help people. To me, this is a representation and embodiment of what it means to be a lifeguard. It’s an honor and a privilege of a lifetime, and I’m super excited to be honored in this way.”
“I feel that this recognizes my commitment to the community, and enables me to give back to another generation,” said Regan. “To me it means something greater than myself. To me, it’s not about the accolades or titles. It’s about the commitment to excellence that my predecessors have set for me. I just want to be the best I can be each day.”