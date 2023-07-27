Three years ago, when Hannah Cechini accepted a position as a television news reporter at WMDT-TV in Salisbury, Md., the community was unfamiliar to the 26-year-old New Jersey native.
But Cechini — who identifies as non-binary, uses the pronouns “they” and “them,” and effected that change at the TV station — was quickly embraced by the audience.
Viewers liked having details provided in news coverage and the way Cechini — always professionally dressed — was at the scene of events, explaining, talking to witnesses.
After graduating from Suffolk University in Boston with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, it didn’t take long for Cechini to decide Salisbury would be home — especially WMDT, where Cechini felt comfortable.
Following the initial interview there, News Director Sarah Truitt drove Cechini to the Salisbury Regional Airport, and when the two parted, Truitt said, “I’ll see you back here in a few weeks, right?”
“I said I still had to visit another station about a job, but I’d let her know. I didn’t like the other station. I was leaving there, and I called Sarah and I said, ‘You were so right. I want to come back.’ I felt comfortable right away. First impressions are important to me. As a journalist, I know there are always layers to everything. The day I went to visit our station, I went with one of our reporters, Deana Harley, and a photographer. Deana was one of the first friends I made in Salisbury.
“We went to shoot a story that day. I wanted to see what a day was like at the station. They were so kind and sweet and welcoming and so nice. I fell in love with them really fast. I went back to the station with them so we could put the story together, and I got a tour.
“I got the sense the newsroom was more like a family than a team in a newsroom. And, to me, that was really important. When I came to Salisbury, I knew they were genuine, real, and that they cared about the community. I fell in love with Delmarva. I have re-signed my contract for another three years. I made genuinely amazing connections with everybody I met here and even people I never thought I’d be able to get along with. So that was another lesson learned about humanity in general,” Cechini said.
Raised in a town located between Philadelphia and New York City, the TV anchor was exposed to news while growing up because their father often watches TV news, as well as being an avid reader — as is Cechini, whose favorite genre is magical realism, whose authors add fascinating elements to realistic views of the world. They also enjoy movies, listening to podcasts and cooking.
Even as a child in fourth grade, reading was a favorite pastime, and Cechini also wrote for their school newspapers. The college didn’t have a strong print-news program but was more focused on broadcast news. Absorbed, Cechini became involved in the program. There was a small TV studio in downtown Boston, but it wasn’t used because Suffolk University only offered news classes in the studio during the spring semester of the student’s senior year, and Cechini graduated a semester early.
Cechini started working part-time as a writer at WHDH in Boston while in college, and balanced classes and two more jobs — at the school library and a restaurant — working every day of the week.
After graduation, Cechini continued at the station and restaurant for about a year, saving money and preparing to move.
“I applied to all the stations that were hiring, and only two stations got back to me. One was WMDT. I wanted to stay on the East Coast. I’ve been here my whole life, and I wanted to be close to my family, close to the ocean. I like being near the ocean. I can’t be landlocked. I looked at my options, and set up an interview and a station tour with WMDT,” said Cechini, who was in Salisbury’s Pride Parade last month.
Now the anchor of the station’s evening news, Cechini said they enjoy working with co-anchor Rob Petree, who is gay, making them a relatively unique pairing among anchor teams in the U.S.
“Rob and I have a great relationship. He is very kind, very funny,” said Cechini. “He has a great sense of humor. We have a very good friendship and relationship off the air, and that helps with the chemistry on the air. I am more serious, but we are both serious in different ways. I love working with Rob. He brings a lot of value to the station,” Cechini said.
“One thing I love most about this station is the diversity that we have. We have people coming from all different backgrounds and perspectives, telling stories on Delmarva. When you come from a marginalized community, you are better at reporting on other marginalized communities, because he knows what it’s like to be left out,” Cechini reasoned.
Growing up in Fleming, N.J., a rural area about 270 miles from Boston, Cechini wasn’t always accepted or treated kindly because of their sexuality, and they expected the same in Salisbury. Despite homophobic memes and sometimes-hurtful comments, “My philosophy is to kill them with kindness. I really try to live by that. Both of my parents are people who stress the importance of treating everybody with respect,” Cechini said about their father, Mark Cechini of South Carolina, and their mother, Hayley Fico of New Jersey.
“Personally, I dealt with a lot of mental health issues when I was living in Boston. I was dealing with depression and anxiety, and I was a ball of nerves constantly. After being miserable for a while, I realized I couldn’t live like that anymore. I thought, ‘I have to combat this.’ I guess I just got the depression gene.
“I am somebody who deals with a lot of high anxiety, and I have to learn how to take that energy and turn it into a positive energy and make it drive me,” said Cechini, who exudes confidence in front of the camera and has the respect of viewers.
“People e-mail me a lot. People in law enforcement and in the community send me Facebook messages. I bump into people, and there is instant recognition. There are some situations where I’m like, ‘I just want to get my groceries and go home,’ but I think ‘This person is just being nice and appreciative of what I do, and they deserve for me to be nice, too,’” Cechini said.
“I’ve had a few not-so-great instances of people saying things to me that were hurtful, but 99 percent of the time I’ve been here, they have been welcoming. It’s kind of like a weird double-whammy I’m dealing with.”
At first, when Cechini came to WMDT three years ago, “they “and “them” weren’t incorporated on-air to identify Cechini, so they asked the news director, Sarah Truitt, if the practice could be adopted, and Truitt agreed.
“You will always have a few people who simply don’t agree with who you are, but for the most part, they have. I have some horror stories, some of the comments people have made, but I try not to dwell on them,” Cechini said.
Cechini is in a relationship with Rachel Sawicki, who is also in the news business. Cechini lives in Salisbury with their cat, Flora, adopted from the Somerset County Humane Society.
The cat was named for the romantic Florentino Ariza, a character in the book “Love In the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel García Márquez. Cechini considered bestowing the name Florentina on the little feline, but thought it was “too much of a mouthful.”
“I see a lot of crazy stuff in the news business — going to shootings, stabbings, carjackings. And that stuff never bothered me. But the Hilliard trial got to me. I know those people personally. These are really people in my life,” Cechini said, referring to the trial, earlier this year, of the suspect in the murder of Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard, during which jarringly graphic shooting and autopsy photographs were displayed as evidence.
“But when I go home after a hard day of reporting,” Cechini said, “I know I made an impact on somebody somewhere. I’ve had a lot of people thank me for reporting on that trial. And that meant more to me than the pain of having to see awful things like that.”