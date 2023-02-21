Carl M. Freeman Foundation (CMFF) will again support Delaware’s largest day of giving, Do More 24 Delaware, on March 2-3.
Thanks to CMFF, eligible nonprofits located in and serving Sussex County will share up to $25,000 through this year’s Sussex County Donation Incentive Bonus prizes. The prizes will be awarded by Carl M. Freeman Foundation to those eligible nonprofits that raise money through the www.domore24delaware.org website over the 24-hour fundraising period.
Proceeds from CMFF funds will be awarded to the top 10 participating and eligible nonprofits that receive the most donations over the course of the Do More24 Delaware event. This year’s prizes range from the top prize of $6,000 to the 10th-place prize of $1,000.
Similar to the Foundation’s FACES (Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support) program, the Sussex County Donation Incentive Bonus prizes are designed to find and fund the smaller organizations serving Sussex County neighborhoods. Eligibility for these prizes will be limited to those nonprofit organizations with offices in Sussex County and with operating budgets of less than $500,000 annually.
Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, said she is excited for the potential that the Sussex County focused prizes have for the giving day event and how these funds can impact those nonprofits on March 2-3 and beyond.
“In 2022, the Sussex County prizes helped generate more than $250,000 from almost 2,000 donors for those nonprofits that were eligible,” said Grimes. “We envision this year’s prizes will help motivate even more giving to our smaller and important grassroots organizations serving Sussex County.”
The Carl M. Freeman Foundation is committed to facilitating, supporting and promoting innovative community-based leadership and giving, particularly in the communities where customers, employees and vendors of Carl M. Freeman Companies work, live and play. The partnership with Spur Impact, United Way of Delaware and the Do More 24 Delaware planning team provides an opportunity to work together and foster individual philanthropy toward Sussex County nonprofit organizations.
More about this prize and other details about the event can be found at www.DoMore24Delaware.org.