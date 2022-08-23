Birdseed is subject to supply-chain problems. Even so, the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park announced this week that they have found a reliable supply for this year’s birdseed sale, which they said offers an economical way to stock up on seed for the winter this year. Now is the time to submit an order.
The items available — all premium seeds — include several types of sunflower seeds, peanuts, thistle, safflower, suet and a number of types of wild bird seed mixes. There are more than 17 choices in variety and size of bag. This year’s supplier is a new one, and some bag sizes and names have changed, so those ordering will need to read the form carefully.
Order forms can be downloaded from the Friends’ website at http://www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org/. Order forms can also be picked up in person at the park office and nature center. Prices are listed on the order form. Friends members are eligible for a 10 percent discount.
Sale Chair Sandee Coyle said she wants everyone to have plenty of time to make selections this year. The pick-up date is Oct. 15 and orders may be placed until Sept. 19. Completed forms should be sent, along with a check, to: Birdseed Sale, c/o FOCHSP, P.O. Box 132, Nassau, DE 19969.
Those who order can pick up their bags of seed on Oct. 15 at Cape Henlopen State Park’s Maintenance Garage between 10 a.m. and noon. Friend’s volunteers (appropriately masked) will be there to load the seed into cars.
For more information about the Friends current and past projects, and for information about joining or volunteering, visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org, e-mail them at fochsp@gmail.com or call them at (302) 858-6127.