Birds are great at social distancing, so it is no trouble during the pandemic to have them over for dinner and a drink, and assuming bird lovers are entertaining at the usual rate, the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park recently announced their annual bird seed sale, taking place through Oct. 6, with pick-up on Oct. 16.
For years now, the Friends’ annual sale has provided an economical way for bird lovers to stock up on seeds for the winter. The items available — all premium seeds — include various types of sunflower seeds, peanuts, thistle, safflower, white millet, corn and suet, and a number of types of wild bird seed mixes. There are more than 20 choices as to variety and size of bag.
People do not have to leave home to order. The order forms can be downloaded from the Friends’ website at http://www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org/. Order forms can also be picked up at the park office and nature center. Prices are listed on the order form. Friends’ members are eligible for a 10 percent discount.
Completed forms can be sent, along with a check, to: Birdseed Sale, c/o FOCHSP, P.O. Box 132, Nassau, DE 19969.
Pre-ordered seeds can be picked up on Oct. 16 at Cape Henlopen State Park’s Maintenance Garage, between 10 a.m. and noon. Friend’s volunteers — appropriately masked — will be there to load the seed into purchasers’ vehicles.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who donate their time to promote “one of the crown jewels” of Delaware’s state parks. In addition to their educational activities, Friends volunteers participate in a monthly Trails Day and a variety of other direct activities within the park, and raise money for specific park projects, such as the Bike Barn, restoration of the Hawk Watch and the playground.
For more information about the Friends’ current and past projects and for information about joining or volunteering, visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org, e-mail them at fochsp@gmail.com or call them at (302) 858-6127.