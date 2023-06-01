After enjoying their older barn-style vacation home in South Bethany for 13 years, the owners of this home decided to demo the house, build their dream home and relocate to the beach full-time in 2021.
The unique lot at the confluence of two canals has allowed them to take maximum advantage of their waterfront location, both inside and out. A screened porch, open deck and a backyard entertainment center provide three levels of outdoor living, while their boat The Office awaits out back for spontaneous crabbing and sunset trips.
Inside, the open-concept living area provides a comfortable light-filled space for enjoying lagoon views from every vantage point. A white-framed coffered ceiling defines the cozy seating area in front of the stacked stone fireplace, while a bold boat print serves as a nautical focal point, with navy-striped accent pillows and pops of red continuing the theme. Crisp white trim, plantation shutters and custom wainscoting complete the traditional coastal cottage decor.
With an eye to the future, the primary bedroom is located on the main floor for easy one-level living, while guest rooms, directionally labeled by the nautical compass in the hallway, are all upstairs. Having spent many years staying in hotels for business, the couple wanted to ensure that all the guest rooms included private bathrooms with makeup counters, luggage racks and closets with plenty of storage shelves. Guests can also enjoy their own upstairs sitting room with an adjacent waterfront deck. As a crowning touch, a hotel style bellman’s cart awaits in the elevator for guests as they check in and check out of this comfortable South Bethany retreat.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. This week’s home is one of the five homes on the 31st annual tour that will be available for in-person tours by holders of Combo tickets. And, like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to be seen virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets. Each of the 10 homes will feature a professionally produced video that will offer Tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group, and this week’s home is sponsored by Platinum sponsor MIKEN Builders, which constructed this home.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.