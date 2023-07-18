Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced this week that the 37-acre gardens are in full peak summer bloom, and starting on Thursday, July 20, and running every Thursday through Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. is the Butterflies & Blooms Class.
“This Butterflies & Blooms class is a family-friendly class that is both fun and educational. All are welcome,” Sander said.
“The summer breeze carries the hungry pollinators inland to the abundance of our DBG blooms,” said Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture and education programs said. “DBG is fortunate to have a well-established Piet Oudolf 2-acre meadow, with native plants that attract essential pollinators. We have seen an upturn in the numbers of bees and butterflies visiting the gardens and woodland trails. Now is the best time to visit.”
The program offers guests a chance to explore the Piet Oudolf Meadow in a new way, searching for and identifying the many butterfly species that take advantage of the nectar offered by the blooming perennials. Monarchs, spicebush swallowtails, Eastern tiger swallowtails, American ladies, painted ladies, variegated fritillaries and silver spotted skippers are some of the most frequent visitors to the Meadow. Volunteer docents help guests identify the butterflies and their “favorite” nectar plants in the Meadow. The necessary host plants, where hungry caterpillars eat their way to the next stage, are also discussed so that gardeners can be sure they are supporting the entire lifecycle of the butterflies they love.
Preregistration is required, as there is a limited class size. This is a family-friendly program welcoming butterfly lovers of all ages. Members get free admission and pay a $10 class fee. Non-members pay admission of $15, plus the class fee of $10. Children 16 or younger, when accompanied by an adult, get free admission and a free butterfly tour. Reserve tickets at delawaregardens.org.
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “In addition, on Saturday, July 22, is a special Summer Meadow Garden Tour at 11:30 a.m. The guided tour by Stephen Pryce Lea … is a leisurely stroll through the 2-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow. Learn about the benefits of growing native plants and the pollinators they attract.”
Members also get free admission and a free tour, and non-members pay admission of $15 admission plus the tour fee of $10. Children 16 or younger, when accompanied by an adult, have free admission and tour. Reserve tickets at delawaregardens.org.
The DBG is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours are available at 10 a.m. The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org.