Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), this week announced that the 37-acre gardens are in full peak summer bloom, and starting on Thursday, July 21, and running every Thursday though Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. the gardens will be offering its Butterflies & Blooms Class.
Sander said, “This Butterflies & Blooms class is a family-friendly class that is both fun and educational. All are welcome.”
Stephen Pryce Lea, director of horticulture said, “The summer breeze carries the hungry pollinators inland to the abundance of our DBG blooms. DBG is fortunate to have a well-established Piet Oudolf 2-acre meadow with native plants that attract essential pollinators. We have seen an upturn in the numbers of bees and butterflies visiting the gardens and woodland trails. Now is the best time to visit.”
“Join DBG volunteer educators Margaret Kimmel and Craig Haggerty at the gardens to learn about the summer butterflies that visit the Piet Oudolf Meadow, including monarchs, swallowtails, and more,” Lea continued. “You will learn to identify these butterflies. Guests will discover the critical role of both nectar, host plants and blooms in the life cycle of butterflies. Guests conclude their butterfly experience by exploring the Piet Oudolf Meadow with DBG volunteers, identifying the many butterflies that visit the garden.”
Pre-registration is required, as there is a limited class size. The family-friendly program welcomes butterfly lovers of all ages. Members can take the class free of charge, and non-members pay admission of $15 plus a tour fee of $10. Children 16 or younger can get free admission and a free butterfly tour. Reserve tickets at delawaregardens.org.
In addition, Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, announced that on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 the gardens will offer a special Summer Meadow Garden Tour at 2 p.m. The guided tour by Lea is a leisurely stroll through the 2-acre Piet Oudolf Meadow, and visitors can learn about the benefits of growing native plants and the pollinators they attract. Members can take the tour free of charge, while non-members pay admission of $15, plus the tour fee of $10. Again, children 16 or younger can get free admission and a free tour. Reserve tickets at delawaregardens.org.
The DBG is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours are available at 10 a.m. The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. For more information, go to www.delawaregardens.org.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”