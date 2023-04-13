When Chris Eccleston read the book he and a co-worker engineered to his 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, he got a firm thumbs-up.
Neighborhood children enjoyed it, too, said Eccleston, owner of Delmarva Veteran Builders, based in Salisbury, Md., and with projects in Delaware, including current construction of the new Millsboro Police Department.
The book, "Grit Leads to Greatness," written in collaboration with the company’s creative developer, Jenny Kerr Schroen, is a children’s adventure story built on the importance of children learning trades like plumbing, masonry, carpentry and electrical skills.
“We sent to kids to college and we thought it was the right thing to do but an unintended consequence is that there is a stigma associated with the trades,” Eccleston said.
“If you think about your daughter or son and remember that person who came to your house, a tradesman, and you think you don’t want your child to grow to be that person, to have that career, well, that’s an unfair perception. Our industry is facing a two-million-person shortage nationwide. We are feeling that shortage here, too,” he said.
The idea, Schroen said, is to change the way the world sees the trade industry while interesting a new generation in universal trade skills.
In the book, brother and sister Trig and Tegan, live in “a decaying dystopian city that was once grand but had forgotten how to build over time because people were hypnotized by mysterious glowing stones.”
“While playing near crumbling statues one day at the city center, Trig is rescued from a falling piece of marble by a mysterious old man named Ohm. The old man tells the story of the once-mighty statues and explains that they found greatness. But, he says, most people give up on finding greatness because it can’t be found without grit. Grit is the driving force from within that gives you the power to face any challenge and the guts to keep going,” the description of the book, on the www.gritleadstogreatness.com website, states.
Ohm points to the inscription at the base of the monument that reads “Grit leads to greatness.”
Then an earthquake strikes and the town teeters on the edge of a cliff. It will be destroyed if someone doesn’t repair it, but no one knows how, so the children rush back to the old man, seeking advice.
The children meet Mason the Mason, an artistic ogre, and rebuild a grand alpine school with miniature carpenters called Snomes. They connect steel to span a bridge near the base of a volcano with their metallic robot friends, Arc and the Welders, learn about plumbing and discover the power of electricity, all while realizing they can change their world.
“We want to change the stereotypes, to champion the trades, not to look down on them. If we don’t have trades, the world will crumble. There are all these interwoven metaphors within the story,” Schroen said about the 40-page, $18.95 book that can be ordered at www.gritleadstogreatness.com.
“We are all living through inflation right now. This affects housing affordability, the cost of goods sold, everything. It’s all connected to construction,” Eccleston added.
“Instead of writing a basic book about construction, we decided to write what would happen if trades were forgotten. We came up with the characters for the book and we have a strong message — showing trades as heroic and epic.”