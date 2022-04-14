Do you run away screaming when you see a bug? Get out a big can of bug spray? Or do you try to figure out what it is, wondering if it’s even a problem? Some people even say that, without bugs, we could not survive.
Recently here in the Coastal Point (“Pollinators are waking up, and they need our help”), we talked about pollinating insects and how important they are, how we almost wouldn’t have any food without the services provided by them. Many of our food crops need to be pollinated by (mostly) insects, and a lot of the meat we eat needs to eat plants pollinated by insects. But, what else do insects do for us?
They are scavengers and detritivores (animals that feed on decaying organic matter). They eat and recycle all the natural debris that lands on the ground. Imagine how deep the layer of dead leaves, broken sticks and even dead animals would be without all the insects that eat and recycle that detritus. These insects play a big part in nutrient cycling, returning the plant nutrients to the soil, and by doing this creating the soil needed to grow plants. They are one of the bases of the food web.
Many, many birds, amphibians and other animals all depend on insects for food. Imagine a spring without birdsong, and all the baby birds waiting for mama bird to bring them a nice caterpillar. They disperse seeds and fruit, helping plants spread to new areas and thrive. Ants, in particular, are one of the insect families that help with this, taking seeds into their hills to feed their young.
Some insect species keep other insect populations under control. If you’re a vegetable gardener, you may have noticed large caterpillars with white egg-like things on their back. Those are the eggs of a wasp that lays its eggs on the caterpillar, and its larvae will then eat the caterpillar when they hatch. Think of ladybugs — particularly their larvae, which love to eat aphids. Praying mantises are well known as insect predators.
Of course, there are also pesky insects — mosquitoes, ticks, termites. However, the number of beneficial, or just neutral, insects far, far outweighs the number of problematic ones. Most insects provide valuable services for us, or just don’t do any harm. However, what can we do about the ones that do give us troubles?
One system that is widely recognized and accepted is IPM, integrated pest management. It is a process you can use to manage pest problems while minimizing risks to people and the environment. It generally tries to reduce the problem insect population, while maybe not eliminating it, since the ultimate goal is to have a balanced, healthy ecosystem in your yard.
IPM is generally agreed to have these steps:
• Pest identification. This is important and often forgotten; if you don’t know what the insect is, you don’t know if it will even be a problem.
• Monitoring and assessing pest numbers and damage. Check to see what insects are around, if they are causing any damage and if the damage or the problem is even severe. Can you live with it? Make sure the damage you see is actually caused by an insect. A lot isn’t.
• Preventing pest problems. Many pest problems can be prevented. Make sure your plants are healthy. Use resistant varieties. Make sure there aren’t puddles of standing water or that your screens are repaired.
• Using a combination of biological, cultural, physical/mechanical and chemical management tools. There are many ways to control problem insects, and the best control methods use a mix. Make sure you read the label on the insecticide you decide to use, if you use one. It may not be listed for the insect you want to manage. Some might have instructions to minimize their adverse effects of the environment. Even organic pesticides will still kill and can be dangerous.
• After action is taken, assessing the effect of pest management. This is also an important and overlooked step. Did your actions result in the desired outcome?
Imagine the beauty of a butterfly, the grace of a lightning bug. Most insects aren’t troublesome at all, and our world is the better for these small and misunderstood animals.