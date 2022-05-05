Live events are fully back in Dewey Beach and will kick off with the Starboard’s 4th Annual Derby Run, happening on Saturday, May 7. As the Kentucky Derby is happening in Louisville, Ky., Starboard Derby Run participants will also be donning their best attire, and “big olde hats,” as they prepare to mount broomsticks with horse heads and race around the block for all the fleeting glory.
Starboard owner Steve “Monty” Montgomery said, “This is a great way for us to kick off what is sure to be a great season. This event is just a good time, before the official start of the season. Come out, see your friends, get silly and have some drinks with the local crowd!”
The Broomstick Derby will be fully loaded, with hundreds of broomstick horses on hand, a start line and a finish line, official bugler to kick off the race, roses at the completion of the race, and Marker’s Mark cocktails in Kentucky Derby style. The revelry begins at 4 p.m., and the race will commence thereafter. The party will go deep into the night, and Kristen & the Noise will be kicking off the nighttime vibes at 9:30 p.m.
For those who want to join in the race, it will go around one whole square block in Dewey Beach.
“This is truly an amateur’s time to shine. It is a race that anyone can finish in true top form. So if you’ve been champing at the bit to race a broomstick horse, your big chance is here.”