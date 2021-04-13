The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) and CAMP Rehoboth will host the 2021 Broadwalk on (or off) the Boardwalk on Sunday, April 25.
Broadwalk on the Boardwalk is a free event, organized and originally created by Kathy Wiz in honor of her sister’s battle with breast cancer. Broadwalk has historically wrapped up the CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest weekend. Each year, Broadwalk on the Boardwalk draws hundreds to the Rehoboth boardwalk to walk as a group.
However, per COVID-19 safety precautions, organizers are encouraging all Broadwalkers to grab their family or favorite walking buddy, put on their best Broadwalk attire, and get ready to walk or run at any location they choose.
People can participate anytime on April 25, at home (indoors or outdoors), at a nearby park, or just their favorite place to walk or run. They can post their photos in the discussion of the DBCC “Broadwalk on or off the Boardwalk” Facebook event for everyone to see.
Participants are welcome to join the group at the CAMP Rehoboth Courtyard for photos from 10 to 1 p.m. on April 25. CAMP Rehoboth is located at 37 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach.
“During these trying times, your help is needed more than ever,” organizers said. “We encourage fundraising by everyone, and we are here to help any way we can! Run or walk in honor or memory of someone in your life who has been impacted by breast cancer. There is no minimum donation amount required to participate. Get creative and have fun!”
Organizers will be selling pink boas for a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds from the 2021 Broadwalk on the Boardwalk benefit DBCC’s programs to increase breast cancer awareness, promote the importance of early detection, provide access to mammograms, and provide support and resources to men and women in the local community who are newly diagnosed or facing recurrence of breast cancer. For additional information, call (302) 212-2947 or email Connie Holdridge at choldridge@debreastcancer.org.