Thousands are expected at Cupola Park in Millsboro on Saturday, June 24, for Stars & Stripes, the annual Fourth of July celebration hosted by the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce.
Early this week, Anne Angel, executive director of the Chamber, said that, in case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, June 25, with the same hours, 6 to 9:30 p.m. and that a decision would be made Thursday or Friday, after considering weather forecasts.
Fireworks are planned for 9:15 p.m.
Several organizations will be there, including Help Initiative Inc, Nemours Children’s Health, Glimmering Nails by Diane, Sherwin Williams’ new Long Neck location, Houseman Creations Handmade Home Wood Décor, the Millsboro Police Department, WSFS Bank, Plantation Ridge and the Chamber of Commerce.
Food trucks including Kona Ice, Rita’s Ice and Soft Pretzels will be at the park, and there will be other refreshments for sale.
“I am so excited. It will be my first one,” Angel said about Stars & Stripes.
“We are the first fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July in Sussex County,” she said of the June date, “and it really brings the community together. Close to 2,000 people come, and it really is a way to bring the community together and celebrate Independence Day,” Angel said.
Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk agreed, saying the Town is “excited to schedule Stars & Stripes in conjunction with the Chamber.”
“We think it’s a great opportunity for people to come and see how beautiful Cupola Park is and enjoy the fireworks,” Burk said.