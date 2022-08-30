The Women’s Council of Realtors of Sussex County will present the 11th annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser, at Ivy in Dewey Beach on Sept. 21. After a two-year hiatus, the fundraiser, Bras for a Cause, is back again. The theme for this year’s even is “Superheroes — Save the Tatas!”
Money is raised at a live auction — local businesses enter a decorated and themed bra to be auctioned off. The bras are worn by models (traditionally male, but women models are also welcome), and attendees bid on their favorite bra as the model walks the runway.
The event has grown throughout the years, with proceeds benefitting breast cancer awareness, education and support services through the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, for the Center for Breast Health through Beebe Medical Foundation and for education opportunities for Sussex County Women’s Council of Realtors.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. Heavy appetizers will be served, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are available in advance for $35 at www.wcrbrasforacause.com or for $40 at the door.
For more information call Dayna Feher, president, Sussex County Women’s Council of Realtors, at (443) 783-0727, or fundraiser chairperson Cheryl Myers, owner of Amerispec Home Inspections, at (302) 218-0405.