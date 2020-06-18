Community members are being invited to join the Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island facility on Tuesday, June 23, for a Purple Car Parade to recognize Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
The event, which starts at 2 p.m., offers a way for the community to join in observance of “The Longest Day” — the summer solstice on June 20 and “the day with the most light” — and a day of worldwide recognition of the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and similar illnesses.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the activities planned for the Longest Day observance will be “virtual,” or “socially distanced,” such as biking, hiking, playing bridge and knitting, according to Liz Regan-Butts, spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Delaware Valley Chapter.
The activities are designed to raise funds and awareness in support of the association’s programming.
There is no charge to participate in Brandywine’s Purple Parade, and anyone contributing at least $10 to the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a T-shirt.
Line-up for the parade will begin at 1:45 p.m. on June 23 on Arrington Drive in West Fenwick; participants are being asked to drive to the right entrance into the Brandywine parking lot. Anyone wishing to circle through again should exit the Brandywine driveway and return to the lineup.
Participants are also being asked to keep the following in mind:
• There are no restrooms available;
• Remain inside the car;
• Respect social distancing; do not touch anyone;
• Do not throw anything from vehicles, such as candy or other items;
• Drive 5 miles per hour or less.
Participants should RSVP to Heather Cormack, escapades producer at hcormack@brandycare.com by June 19. A rain date is set for June 24 at 2 p.m.
Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island is located at 21111 Arrington Drive, Selbyville.