Residents of Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island are inviting the community to their Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 22. Artisans, small businesses and raffle baskets will be featured at the outdoor event, slated for noon to 3 p.m.
Live entertainment by local group Glenn & Friends will set the tune for the afternoon.
Items for sale will include home-baked goodies and handmade jewelry; vendors will include Coastal Loft Boutique, Alni Vegan Body Care, Paparazzi Jewelry, Young Living Oils and Color Street Nails.
Free pony rides will be available from noon to 2 p.m. The Flippin’ Waffles Food Truck and the Blue Scoop food truck will be on hand.
Brandywine will be accepting donations for the Brandywine Valley SPCA. (Cash donations are preferred but other items being accepted include new pet toys, pet food, treats, collars and leashes.)
For more information, email Heather Cronin at hcronin@brandcare.com. The rain date for the Spring Fling will be Saturday, April 29. Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island is located at 21111 Arrington Drive, Selbyville.