Delaware Botanic Gardens, located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, recently announced that they will offer a Fall Container Gardening Class by DBG designer Jan Poli at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The class will consist of a demonstration about fall containers and the reason behind selecting certain plants and colors. For the class, members will have free admission and pay a $10 class fee, while non-members will pay $15 admission, plus the $10 class fee. Reservations are required and can be made at delawaregardens.org.
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture, said, “Jan Poli is one of our most experienced volunteers with a wealth of knowledge and garden design background. Jan develops and maintains the Folly Garden throughout the seasons. Jan also designs and plants the seasonal containers throughout the gardens.”
Poli said, “Many of the plants and other media I use in the fall containers are readily available from your home garden, garden center or even found along the roadside.”
The DBG is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours are available at 10 a.m. Sign up at www.delawaregardens.org.