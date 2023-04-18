The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek (DBG) announced this week that, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, non-member adults who bring food donations for the Food Bank of Delaware will receive free DBG admission. Children 16 or younger always receive free admission.
Ray Sander, DBG president, said, “We thank those in our community who recognize the food needs of our neighbors in a challenging time. Please show your support for our neighbors in need.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, said, “We are thankful for the past generosity of our guests who donated food for the Food Bank of Delaware.”
The list of needed food items includes: applesauce, cranberry sauce, oatmeal, cold cereals, pudding mix, canned pumpkin, graham cracker pie crust, canned gravy, rice, macaroni-and-cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, hearty soups, corn muffin mix, canned sweet potatoes and yams, canned peas and green beans, 100-percent fruit juice, hot chocolate, coffee and tea, and evaporated milk.
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture and education programs, said, “I want our friends to know that we currently have a major spring bulb display with 200,000 spring bulbs throughout the gardens. We invite our neighbors to come and enjoy this colorful display of spring bulbs.”
The Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) is currently open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.” For more information go to delawaregardens.org.