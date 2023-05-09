Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week that, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, non-member adults can gain free admission to the DBG by bringing a non-perishable food donation for the Food Bank of Delaware. (Children 16 or younger are always entitled to free admission.)
“Thanks to our guests, we collected 1,383 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware on Earth Day, and hope our guests will again be generous with food donations for our neighbors in need on Sunday, May 14,” Sander said.
The list of needed food items include: applesauce, cranberry sauce, oatmeal, cold cereals, pudding mix, canned pumpkin, graham cracker pie crust, canned gravy, rice, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, hearty soups, corn muffin mix, canned sweet potatoes and yams, canned peas and green beans, 100 percent fruit juice, hot chocolate, coffee and tea, and evaporated milk.
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “Surprise your mother with a Delaware Botanic Gardens membership — you and she will be notified in separate emails, and your mother will receive a Gardens’ membership card in the mail.” The memberships are available at the gardens or online at delawaregardens.org.
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture and educational programs, said, “May blooms invite you to experience the great outdoors, a walk along creative woodland trails beneath a canopy of mature oaks and native pines, unfurling ferns and delicate flowers. Meander through a wild-flower meadow as it springs forth into peak flowering season lasting May through early July. Enjoy a color-filled palette of late-spring perennials, a delight for our guests enjoying the coastal climate of the shoreline gardens with family and friends at the Delaware Botanic Gardens.”
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org for more information. The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”