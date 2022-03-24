As Raymond Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, snipped a blue-, green-and-white ribbon, marking the official opening of new, 800-square-foot rustic cedar restroom building, complete with a 1,000-gallon rain barrel, cheers went up from those gathered to mark the occasion, with upbeat comments from several speakers.
“We don’t mind rain in a garden, right?” Sander, in a wide-brimmed hat and jacket to protect against the damp, joked. The cloudy sky over the Thursday, March 17, event in Dagsboro followed a considerable downpour the night before, with wind and droplets that had courteously stopped in time for the ribbon-cutting.
Then Sander proclaimed the day one to take a step forward by doing something special for the Gardens and for all of Delmarva, “because we love it here.”
During the 2022 Opening Day event and ceremony, there were several introductions. Among those attending were state Sen. Gerald Hocker, Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent, County Councilman John Rieley, Ron Vickers and Russ McCabe of the Sussex County Land Trust, David Small of the DBG Advisory Council, Scott Edmonston of SEA Studio Architects, Wanderson Noriega and Daniel Kaynan of WN Builders, and Ben Coverdale of DNREC.
DBG Director of Horticulture Stephen Pryce-Lea said the staff was pleased to have “this wonderful restroom” instead of the former portable toilets that were on the property.
The new rain barrel, he said, will gather water that will be used to nourish thousands of plants on the 37 acres of peaceful property, which includes 1,000 feet of waterfront with tidal wetlands on Pepper Creek, as well as trails, rain garden and natural formations.
Edmonston’s wife, Jen, had taken the liberty of saying he would design the restrooms, and he not only agreed but did it free of charge. Jen Edmonston was given a bouquet of flowers for suggesting her husband as the architect.
“She said, ‘Would you put this design on your honey-do list?’” Sander said with a smile.
Edmonston, who is also a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council, joked that the real achievement was, “you working with us for two years and not threatening to strangle us, not one time.”
Small, chairman of the DBG Advisory Council, credited those who planned the garden, saying the property “has come a long way.”
“I remember walking and there was nothing here but a dirt trail. You asked for opinions, and you got them, and now you have a beautiful garden,” he said.
McCabe said those involved in planning the gardens “do a great job promoting your vision.”
“I’m not going to say all of us thought it was doable, but you guys have done it,” he said about the DBG, which opened in 2019.
“You’re preserving and promoting our heritage, but you’re also promoting our future,” he said.
Vickers said those gathered today “are the most excited I’ve seen people about a restroom since my grandparents moved into a house with a restroom.”
“I was 12 years old. They were very excited,” he said.
Vincent recalled a county council meeting a few years ago, when council members were asked to allow use of the land for sprawling gardens.
“We are all pleased with how great it turned out,” Vincent said, turning around to glance at the restrooms and joking, “Thank goodness you didn’t name it after us.”
Rieley called the restrooms “wonderful.”
“Vision coupled with persistence brings great things,” he said.