On Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30, the Friends of the Millsboro Free Public Library are inviting the community to donate books for the Friends’ Annual Book Sale. Although the sale is currently on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends are currently accepting donations.
Members of the Friends will accept curbside donations of books on Tuesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the library, located at 217 W. State Street in Millsboro.
“Book lovers widely recognize the Friends Book Sale as one of the most organized sales in the area making it easy for patrons to shop,” noted Rita Bittner, president of the Friends group.
Funds from the annual sale are used to support library programs and the purchase of needed items for the library.
“We look forward to your donation of books and hope to announce the date of the sale as soon as possible,” Bittner said.