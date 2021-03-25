When you’re shopping and you see what looks like a leather sectional at a very low price, buyer beware! The handsome sectional shown here is covered in bonded leather. This is not real leather. A stretchy product was bonded to a base material to mimic leather.
Do you have kids or pets or live on your furniture? The sectional that is shown ruined in this second photo is the same one their dog sat on with them. As you can see, the surface can’t hold up to abrasion, and now this sectional belongs in the trash.
Buy top-grain cowhide, real leather. Yes, it costs much more, but you’ll get years of use from it. Keep in mind, too, “You get what you pay for.” Finance it if you have to. Quality leather is worth it.