One of our most beautiful native landscape shrubs is not one that is ordinarily thought of as a great garden, or container, plant: the blueberry. With four seasons of interest, this is one plant that would fit almost any niche in your garden.
There are three main types of blueberry: the highbush blueberries, lowbush blueberries and the rabbiteye blueberries, with many hybrids of the three. (There are others, but these are the most commonly available).
They all grow in open woods, in more or less damp, well-drained soil. You may have heard that they absolutely need acidic soil — the fact that they are native to our area here will tell you that they do just fine in our soil and, in fact, like our sandy, well-drained soil.
As always, have your soil tested (https://www.udel.edu/canr/cooperative-extension/environmental-stewardship/soil-testing/) before you add any soil amendments. They may not be needed and, in fact, can do harm.
As a forest-dweller, you can tell blueberries do like a good thick mulch of ground-up leaves or pine needles — just what they would get if growing wild. It never hurts to replicate a plant’s natural growing conditions.
Blueberries have a relatively small root system that is shallow and seldom extends more than 24 inches into the soil. In addition, blueberries lack root hairs — small extensions that greatly increase the absorptive surface of the roots of most other plants — so a good mulch is crucial to preserve moisture in the soil and feed the mycorrhizae that replace those root hairs.
Also, since they are native to open, damp woods, you can tell they grow well in part shade, not deep shade. They will flower and fruit better with more sun, however; but make sure they don’t dry out. Though blueberries are technically self-fertile, they produce better crops of larger fruit with cross-pollination, so growing at least two different varieties will produce more fruit, if that is what you want.
Blueberries have something to offer in all four seasons. Delicate and beautiful bell-shaped white to pink flowers appear in the spring. During the summer, the glossy green leaves and blue berries are attractive. Autumn foliage on blueberries can be as spectacular as the most stunning maple — leaf color ranges from yellow-orange to fiery scarlet red. During the winter the rugged twiggy branches add interest and texture to the landscape.
Blueberries are an important wildlife plant: many pollinators love the flowers; several moth caterpillars might munch on the leaves, providing important food for birds and their young; and, of course, many species of birds love the berries!
Remember, caterpillars are critical links in the food web. They facilitate the last leg of the transformation of the sun’s energy into protein that is a critical food source for many other animals, especially when they are young and growing rapidly. A few tattered leaves on our ornamental plants are a small price to pay to ensure the proper development and survival of a clutch of baby birds (baby birds love caterpillars!).
The lucky caterpillars that do escape predation and become butterflies or moths will pollinate the same plants that sustained them as larvae (and many others!), thus ensuring a new generation of plants to keep the circle rolling right along, just as it has for millions of years.
Blueberries can be used in many ways in your garden: as a focal point; as a hedge; as groundcover; and even in a container. Try one or more of the many varieties in your yard today!