The annual Blue Christmas service at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
“Blue Christmas is important because not everyone is happy and jolly during the holiday season,” the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, pastor of the Ocean View church, told the Coastal Point this week.
“With my mother passing this fall, I’m acutely aware of how difficult Christmas can be when struggling with grief or loss. The Blue Christmas service is designed to give a safe space to belong and know peace in this season, especially those struggling or blue this time of year. When you come to a Blue Christmas service, you don’t have to sing and you don’t have to say anything. It is a time to just be in the presence, filled with hope and peace,” she said.
The Rev. Joseph Ciccanti, pastor of care and community at Mariner’s, said there won’t be festive singing or communion at the service, but there will be comforting music and prayer ministers available to pray with those attending. He will present the message and talk about light in midst of darkness.
Attendees will receive blue glow sticks, and there will be a Memory Table to place photographs of loved ones. Usually, 50 to 70 people go the service each year.