During a term she called “blockbuster,” the U.S. Supreme Court has issued decisions in recent days that a former clerk to the highest court said reflect the division of the rest of the country.
Sue Bloch, Georgetown University law professor and former clerk to Justice Thurgood Marshall in the 1970s gave a full house at Dickens Parlour Theatre on Monday, June 27 an inside look at the workings of the court.
Bloch, who also owns the theater with her husband, Rich, joked with the crowd that “Rich hired me at the right time and for the right price,” before delving into the current spate of rulings handed down by the court, most notably its 5-4 vote to overturn its own 1973 decision on Roe v Wade, which affirmed women’s constitutional right to abortion.
Most of her talk, the first in the “Inside Stories” series of lectures at the theater since it reopened in its new location, was a serious look at some of the court’s most recent rulings.
She said the court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade was “really quite monumental” and noted that Chief Justice John Roberts did not vote to overturn Roe itself, writing in a separate opinion that he did not think the court needed to go that far in its decision on the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case from Mississippi.
Although Roberts is the Chief Justice, Bloch said Thomas is now the de facto head of the court, because he is the longest-serving justice and belongs to the conservative majority. It was Thomas, she said, who assigned the majority opinion to Justice Samuel Alito.
Bloch explained that “everything is tentative” regarding the justice’s opinions until the case is announced. So, she said, when writing an opinion, one must be careful to not lose their majority opinion while the case is being decided.
Insiders, she said, can tell when an opinion has shifted, because the long description about how the case got to the Supreme Court, which is often included in a majority opinion, will still be found in a dissenting opinion. If that’s the case, she said, “then probably that decision started out the other way,” and what was the majority opinion became the dissent at some point during the decision process.
That’s one example of what she called an “inside baseball” look into the workings of the court which Bloch shared with the audience during the hour-long discussion.
The recent leak of the Roe v Wade opinion weeks before it was announced was unusual, Bloch said. “Leaks are just unheard of,” she said. “I don’t know who leaked it; I wish I did.”
She said the 1973 decision on Roe v Wade was 7-2, and “was not that controversial” at the time, although “it still was a big deal” and it “really energized the conservatives in this country,” setting up a 40-year-long effort to overturn it.
She said the conservative Federalist Society, a conservative organization based on an originalist view of the U.S. Constitution, set out to move more conservative judges to courts throughout the country, including the Supreme Court. President Donald Trump also stated his intentions to appoint justices who would overturn Roe v Wade, and thanks to “happenstance,” Bloch said, he had the opportunity to nominate three justices.
Bloch said she does not favor the idea put forth by some liberals that the court should be expanded in order to make it more balanced. She does, she said, favor a more “regular” approach to the appointment of justices — namely term limits.
She said that the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg resulted in the shift of the court to a conservative majority, resulting in the overturning of Roe v Wade. If Ginsburg had retired during President Barack Obama’s term, he would have nominated a liberal judge to replace her. Instead, Trump appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, to replace Ginsburg.
“Now it’s going to be up to the states to do whatever they want,” regarding abortions, Bloch said. Some states had already passed so-called “trigger laws” that made abortions illegal as soon as Roe v Wade was overturned. Other states have passed so-called “zombie laws” – which Bloch said have been “on the books” since before Roe v Wade was decided, and which essentially reinstate abortion bans.
Even more far-reaching than the recent Dobbs decision is the possibility, floated by Thomas in a separate opinion last week, that such issues as same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships and contraception could be addressed by the current court, based on the concept of “substantive due process.”
In his decision, he wrote that “because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
She noted that Thomas did not mention the Supreme Court decision in Loving v Virginia, which overturned the prohibition of interracial marriage in that state. Thomas is Black; his wife Ginni is white.
“Thomas is the senior justice on the court,” having taken Marshall’s place in 1991, Bloch said, making him in effect the chief justice and Roberts, a moderate, the “sixth wheel,” Bloch said, adding that Roberts “does not like it.”
She said the chief justice also “hates overturning precedents” and did not want to overturn Roe v Wade because “he thinks it makes the court look too political.”
Bloch also discussed two other cases the court decided recently involve separation of church and state and gun rights.
The court struck down a New York state law that required people to have a “special need” permit to carry their guns outside of their homes. In a 6-3 decision, the court opinion stated that “you shouldn’t have to have a reason for why you want to take it out of your house,” Bloch said.
Another decision involved a case in Maine that involved whether funds that the state provides for students to attend private schools can be used to pay tuition at faith-based schools, which was prohibited by Maine law. “That exclusion was challenged,” Bloch said. “The court said ‘no, Maine, you can’t do that.”
“It’s controversial, because we have always tried to keep government money and religious money separate,” she said.
As she left the stage, the Bonnie Raitt tune “Something to Talk About” played over the theater’s sound system. Bloch sat in the Dickens parlor area chatting with audience members about Supreme Court issues for another hour after her lecture was over.