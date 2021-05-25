June’s Coastal Georgetown AAUW meeting is set for Thursday, June 10, at 11 a.m. It will be held virtually on Zoom. Three scholarships will be presented. The guest speaker will be Fay Blake, founder and executive director of Pathways to Success Inc.
Blake is also an entrepreneur with businesses throughout Delaware and Maryland. She started her career 34 years ago with Security Pacific National Bank, where she worked as a loan officer for five years. She then enjoyed a 20-year banking career at All First Financial.
She established Pathways to Success in 2006. She said the work that she does as its executive director is indeed her calling and passion, and embodies her need to give back to the community — especially in Sussex County, where she was born and raised. Blake is a wife of more than 40 years and a proud mother of three adult children: Alex, Justin, and Melody. She has five grandchildren (four grandsons and a granddaughter).
For more information about Coastal Georgetown AAUW, go to https://georgetown-de.aauw.net/ or contact Linda at llthetford50@gmail.com.