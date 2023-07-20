The Most Rev. William Koenig celebrated Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, a mission church of St. Ann Parish near Frankford, last Saturday evening at a vigil service.
The Roman Catholic bishop preached on a gospel of the Sower of Seeds and how one never knows where seeds that are planted may grow. He also thanked the Knights of Columbus service organization for its support of a statewide program to bring medical equipment to pregnancy centers in both Dover and Middletown, to help with early detection and infant health.
“We are very happy to welcome our chief shepherd here to Our Lady of Guadalupe,” said the Rev. John Klevence, pastor of St. Ann Parish and the OLG mission church.
On July 11, Koenig visited both the New Day Pregnancy Care Center in Dover and A Door of Hope Pregnancy Center in Middletown, where he blessed ultrasound machines used for the care of pregnant patients.
The bishop greeted staff and also met members of the Knights of Columbus, including those from St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach, who were integral in providing three new machines installed at pregnancy centers this past year. A number of Knights’ Councils, Assemblies and individuals raised $51,000 in six months, and the National Knights matched the rest of the funds to cover the cost of the equipment.
“Quite an awesome achievement for the cause,” said Felix Spitelle, a director of the Delaware Knights, during the ceremony installing and blessing the machines.