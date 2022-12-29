Bishop William Koenig celebrated Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses at four Catholic Churches, with a sprint from Ocean City overnight, then onward to Rehoboth Beach Sunday morning and back to Bethany for the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church. The two evening Masses on Christmas Eve Saturday included services at St. Luke’s and Holy Savior in Ocean City. The two Christmas Sunday morning Masses were celebrated at St. Edmond’s and St. Ann, respectively.
“I am delighted that our Bishop Koenig is joining our parish of St. Ann,” said Fr. John Klevence, the pastor of St. Ann Parish. “He is our chief shepherd of the faith.”
“It’s a special day on Christmas and I have the great privilege to co-celebrate the Mass with our Bishop of the Archdiocese,” added Klevence.
Having Klevence lead Christmas services was not a foregone conclusion. He had major heart surgery on Dec. 6, the feast day of St. Nicholas, which is recognized primarily in Europe as the day of giving. For the local pastor, it was a gift of life to have positive heart surgery at Penn Medicine.
Surgery a success, with complications
“I am speaking to you from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital,” said Klevence last Friday, Dec. 23. “I hope to be discharged today. Thank God, it was a successful surgery. We had a few complications (with a second procedure) which they dealt with, and I am coming home for Christmas!”
Klevence said he had congestive heart disease and had 35 pounds of liquid or “water” removed from his body. “My breathing is much better,” he said.
“The surgery took care of me,” said Klevence. “I am not struggling and am able to walk freely now.”
Dr. Michael Acker, chief of the division of cardiovascular surgery, and director of the Penn Heart and Vascular Center is recognized as one of the best heart doctors in America. He performed the St. Nick Surgery on Klevence.
“I had connections,” said Klevence, wryly. He was introduced to several heart doctors during his health journey by helpful parishioners.
“We had lots of opinions on my going to Hopkins in Baltimore or Jefferson here,” he said.
Dr. Jeffrey Arkles, assistant professor at Penn Medicine and practicing cardiologist, was Klevence’s original physician and diagnostician.
“God has been good to me and I thank these talented doctors for their care,” said Fr. Klevence. “I am from Philly and most of my family is from South Philadelphia.”
Klevence also was looking forward to celebrating his birthday on Dec. 28.
“We welcome Bishop William Koenig anytime he wishes to celebrate the Mass here at St. Ann,” said the pastor. “We will celebrate together and just go with the flow.”