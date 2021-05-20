Summer employees and others who need transportation, including those working in the Ocean View area this summer, may borrow a bicycle, free of charge, from Assisting Bicycle Commuters, a ministry of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church.
This week, 14 bicycles from the organization were on the street, being operated by international students with jobs, Louis Melton, director of the program run by 11 volunteers, said.
“We are a dedicated ministry of Mariner’s Bethel. The church has set up an umbrella organization called No Unmet Human Needs Association, or NUHNA, so we are part of NUHNA now,” he said, describing Assisting Bicycle Commuters as a nonsectarian nonprofit.
“We loan bikes, and we don’t take any deposit. We’re lucky if we get 80 percent of them back, but we get donations throughout the year, so that makes up for the other 20 percent. Over the years, the program has grown to lending most of the bikes to kids who work here during the summer. If they want to borrow a bike from us, they go through safety training to ensure they know how to ride a bike. We equip each bike with lights, and we issue helmets,” Melton said.
Anyone interested can call the church office at (302) 539-9510.
About 150 bikes — all donated, and including smaller ones for children — are stored in a building at the church property.
“Since we are not expecting the same number of J-1 students this summer, because of the coronavirus, we would like to make our bicycles available to anyone who needs transportation to get through this difficult time. As you know, last year we didn’t have any students, and our inventory of donated bikes piled up. Accordingly, we need to reduce our inventory,” he said.
That will be accomplished at a sale planned for 9 a.m. until around noon on Saturday, May 29, at Mariner’s Bethel, 81 Central Avenue, at the yellow school bus.
“We will have road bikes for sale, hybrids, a few cruisers and children’s bikes. All of them will be serviced and ready to roll. Some bikes are like new or have barely been ridden. There will also be some limited accessories, such as lights, bags, baskets and bike carriers. All proceeds from the sale are put back into the mission,” Melton said.
Prices at the bike sale will range from $45 to $150.
“If we make some money selling these, that will keep us in business that much longer,” he said.