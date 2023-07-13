Traveling to Bethany Beach during the summer is an exciting experience that many look forward to for the entire year leading up to their vacation. Whether dreaming about the frozen custard from Kohr Bros. or anxiously waiting to see summer friends, many who travel to coastal Delaware are ecstatic to be at the beach. Friends and family travel together from many different states, and each one has a different story about their experiences in Bethany and why they choose to vacation there.
Hannah Gorman and her friend Kendall Haggerty, both from Frederick, Md., said they look forward to their week-long vacation to Bethany during the Fourth of July week. The best friends have shared during their past four summers traveling together to Bethany Beach.
“I am staying with Hannah, and they are renting for the week,” Haggerty said. “Hannah comes with her family, and she brings me and her boyfriend to stay with them.”
The sense of family bonding and the importance of spending time together was on Gorman’s mind, and she said she was grateful to have the opportunity to not only spend time with her close friend Hannah but also that she has been able to grow closer with many members of Hannah’s family. Haggerty then joked that “Hannah is the head of the family,” and many of Gorman’s family members agreed, saying that she was the “chosen spokesperson for their family during the interview.”
While Haggerty and Gorman seemed to agree upon a lot of their favorite activities and attractions to visit while spending time in Bethany, they disagreed on the best ice cream in town. Gorman explained that the majority of her family will say Maureen’s, but Haggerty likes Kohr Bros.”
Haggerty laughed and explained that she grew up going to Rehoboth Beach, and that she stands strongly behind her opinion that Kohr Bros. is better than Maureen’s. (Notably, Kohr Bros. makes frozen custard, while Maureen’s makes ice cream, so they can both be the best, with no best-friend disagreement required.)
Gorman and Haggerty continued to have a playful argument over which was better, but they agreed that they both “love going to Sunshine Crepes.”
“We really like Baja Beach House Grill, and their drinks are amazing,” they said, adding that they had “just tried Baja for the first time this year.”
During the other 51 weeks of the year, when the duo is not in Bethany, they’re looking forward to being there.
“We look forward to seeing friends and playing spike ball on the beach during the day.”
They said they have traveled to Bethany during the off-season, but their true enjoyment of the beach is “in-season, because of the weather and being able to actually visit the beach during a warm summer day.”
Haggerty said she “always enjoys the lower taxes in Delaware than in Maryland” and that she cannot complain about coming to Bethany when everything is calmer during the off-season.
With beach replenishment still under way in town, they explained that the project had impacted them slightly, because “the fireworks were obviously disrupted, but we could have gone and watched fireworks in Ocean City.”
Gorman’s little sister Brynn said of the replenishment project site after dark, “I do not like how bright the lights are at night.”
The first time she saw the lights, she said, she was unsure of what was causing them.
“We were scared of the lights at first and did not initially realize that it was construction that was happening late at night on the beach.”
Gorman and Haggerty said they enjoy all of what traveling to Bethany has to offer, but that they sometimes also enjoy driving to other local towns for meals, or for something to do during the evening.
“We went to Rehoboth for dinner,” Haggerty explained. “We visited Ocean City, Dewey. … I love how close all of the beach towns are to each other. It makes it really easy to drive and visit other towns to experience all of the different attractions that the different towns have to offer, like more of the nightlife in Dewey and Ocean City, and the restaurants in all of the different places.”
While driving to other towns is convenient due to the proximity to Coastal Highway, finding parking in Bethany can be a challenge, especially during the week of the Fourth of July.
“We bike to the beach every day, and we also walk for the most part,” Haggerty noted. “We have not used the trolley yet, but we are looking forward to using it one night during our stay here.”
Asked why they travel to Bethany, Gorman said, “We come because of the family-oriented nature of Bethany Beach. We enjoy getting to go on the boardwalk … we always choose to go the week of the Fourth of July for obvious reasons — to see the fireworks and other related events, like the parade.”
While they enjoy the crowds of the Fourth, Gorman said she also enjoys that “Once the Fourth of July ends, the beach usually clears out and it becomes much calmer, while still being a family town that has plenty of things to do that are more accessible without the holiday crowds.”
The family memories that Bethany holds for Gorman and Haggerty are encapsulated in the game of “Cheese Touch” that they play, in which someone is given “the cheese touch” and a game of tag ensues, with lengthy rules as to when someone can be tagged. The game comes from the “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” series of children’s books.
“We play a game of Cheese Touch every time we come to Bethany, and I always look forward to that.”
Family members laughed at the mention of the game, and Haggerty explained that Brynn currently had “the cheese touch.”
Bethany Beach and the other towns of coastal Delaware host thousands of families like the Gormans each week, and every family has a different story of their time in the area, highlighting the connections between neighbors and visitors to the area’s beaches each summer.