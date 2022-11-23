On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual Holiday Happenings.
People can start the day at the Nature Center (807 Garfield Parkway) at 10:30 a.m. with a special storytime of “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” They can meet and greet the local mother-daughter writing team, Carol and Cori Burcham, and hear how their picture book got its name.
At 1 p.m., Santa will make his return to town hall to take photos with the children until 3 p.m. Face-painters will be there, too. There will also be hot cocoa, cookies and a station for children to write letters to Santa. Trolley rides through downtown and beach tractor rides will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
A second trolley will be available to transport attendees to and from the event at pick-up locations at Bethany Beach Books, Grotto Pizza (next to the Nature Center) and South Coastal Library, until 6 p.m.
At 5 p.m., the annual lighting of the holiday tree will take place on the bandstand plaza. People can gather with friends and family for a special concert featuring the Southern Delaware School of the Arts Show Choir.
Attendees are being encouraged to bring hats, gloves, scarves and canned goods to be donated to local charities. Those who cannot attend the event can watch it on the west-view beach-cam via the Town website.
Holiday Happenings will once again kick off “Weekend Wonderland in Bethany,” a town-wide collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses that will offer special activities and incentives between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the three Saturdays leading up to Christmas, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Holiday Happenings is free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date.
For updates, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com under Activities and Events.