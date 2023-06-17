FourthOfJulyFireworksInBethanyBeach03.jpg (copy)

Bethany Beach has had to reschedule its 2023 Fourth of July fireworks for Labor Day weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 3.

 Special to the Coastal Point • Butch Comegys

Due to beach replenishment, Bethany Beach has rescheduled its Fourth of July fireworks for Labor Day weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 3, following the planned performance by Still Surfin.