breaking Bethany reschedules Fourth of July fireworks to Labor Day weekend Jun 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bethany Beach has had to reschedule its 2023 Fourth of July fireworks for Labor Day weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 3. Special to the Coastal Point • Butch Comegys Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to beach replenishment, Bethany Beach has rescheduled its Fourth of July fireworks for Labor Day weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 3, following the planned performance by Still Surfin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coastal Point E-Edition Coastal Point | June 16, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Recent News Lifestyle Bethany reschedules Fourth of July fireworks to Labor Day weekend Du… Read More >>Bethany reschedules Fourth of July fireworks to Labor Day weekend Millsboro Challengers rule the day in Millsboro elections Ne… Read More >>Challengers rule the day in Millsboro elections News POWER talks wind energy Pe… Read More >>POWER talks wind energy News Mariners receives approval to dissasociate from UMC A … Read More >>Mariners receives approval to dissasociate from UMC View More Recent News