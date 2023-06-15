The 2023 Bethany Beach Independence Day Parade will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at noon. The grand marshal is Bethany Beach Patrol Capt. Joe Donnelly.
The parade will take its traditional 2-mile route through downtown Bethany, starting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Garfield Parkway. The Addy Sea will sponsor a hydration station in front of their inn at 99 Ocean View Parkway.
Anyone wishing to enter a float is being encouraged to get creative with the theme, “Sand and Sea in ’23.” As a show of support for the community, co-workers, neighbors and families can get in on the fun by entering and competing for various prizes. Guidelines can be found on the Town website under Activities, Fourth of July. No pre-registration is necessary. Floats are entered the day of the parade from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the registration tables located at Route 1 and Central Avenue. Judging will begin at 11 a.m.
Cyclists and walkers will not be judged but still require registration. The Town will continue to supply items to decorate bikes, but these will not be in kits. Cyclists are being encouraged to bring a bag to collect individual pieces at the table located on the Christian Church grounds.
In addition to the floats, bikes and a procession of VIPs, there will be a combination of marching bands and bands on trucks that have become an annual tradition. The bands come from as far as Pennsylvania and include returning favorites such as the 287th Army Band, 1st Delaware Regiment Fife & Drum Band, 1st State Detachment Marine Corp League, Delaware Highlanders, Honeycombs, Oxford Brass, Tidewater Brass and WWIIunes. New this year is The Dixie Express. Full bios for the groups can be found on the Town website.
On parade day, streets will be shut down, and people are being asked to plan accordingly:
• At 9 a.m., the 100 block of Central Avenue and Campbell Place will be closed for float staging along with N. Pennsylvania Avenue from Garfield Parkway to Central Avenue.
• At 11:45 a.m., all of the east side is locked down.
• Around 1 p.m., Garfield Parkway south will open up, once the tail end of the parade has cleared Garfield Parkway. The north end remains closed until the parade reaches the church around 2 p.m.
The awards ceremony will take place on the bandstand at 7:15 p.m. Mike Hines & the Look will perform dance-party tunes from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. However, fireworks are contingent upon the progress of beach replenishment and may have to be rescheduled for later in the summer, officials noted.
Official Bethany Beach parade T-shirts are on sale now from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the bandstand at concerts and movie nights leading up to the Fourth of July, while supplies last. Any remaining shirts will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the parade, at the Christian Church grounds. The cost is $10 for youth shirts, $15 for adult short-sleeved shirts and $25 for adult long-sleeved shirts, with only cash accepted.
The Firecracker 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, July 2, at 7:15 a.m. in downtown Bethany Beach. For registration and race details, visit www.bethanybeach5K.com.
Since the success of the parade depends heavily on the availability of police, EMTs and bands, there is no rain date.
For updates, visit the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com under Activities, Fourth of July.