After 20 years of summers in a shared South Bethany family beach house, the owners of this house and their three daughters knew the time had come to begin a chapter of their own. They bought a 60-year-old cottage in 2018 and began construction on their summer home soon thereafter, hoping to create a spot that felt like a vacation each time they walked through the front door.
The exterior of the two-story home seamlessly blends traditional white-oak shingle siding and multi-paned transom windows with modern horizontal teak and glass insets. Inside, a lower-level entry offers a direct sightline from the front door through the folding glass doors of the pool room to the spa and pool beyond.
The home has a unique L-shaped design, with two separate guest wings flanking the entry, each with two bedrooms and a shared bathroom, and, located in the rear, an ensuite bunkroom that sleeps six.
Upstairs, the main living area is open and spacious for large gatherings, with spots for smaller groupings in the sunroom and two decks. A second set of folding glass doors opens from the living room to an all-season screened porch, providing the family with true indoor/outdoor living.
The serene primary suite is tucked away at the rear of the main floor, just past the white marble bathroom and private laundry, and has direct access to the rear deck overlooking the pool.
The light and airy decor was inspired by the simplicity of Bahamian island homes, with dark quarter-sawn white-oak floors, white walls, high vaulted ceilings with exposed structural beams and soffits, and large ceiling fans. Furnishings are soft, white and comfortable, with nubby textures, wood accents and simple accessories in natural materials.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour.
