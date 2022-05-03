The Bethany Beach Museum at Dinker-Irvin Cottage officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday, April 30. It will remain open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through October, and on Saturdays only from noon to 3 p.m., Nov. 1 to April.
The museum, located at 318 Garfield Parkway, offers an immersive experience of a historically significant early 1900s home and a glimpse of what life was like during the early days of the town. It is one of the oldest homes in Bethany Beach. It served as a U.S. Post Office from 1922 to 1925. The structure was donated to the Town in 2016 and was listed on the United States Registry of Historic Places in 2018.
The current museum in the Town Hall lobby will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Museum at Dinker-Irvin Cottage is one of eight homes and five public properties on the Bethany Beach Heritage Trail. No appointment is necessary. Admission is free.