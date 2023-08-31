Bethany Beach’s Fourth of July fireworks, canceled this year due to beach replenishment, will celebrate Labor Day when they illuminate the sky at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
The Beach Boys tribute band Still Surfin’ will perform at the bandstand before fireworks.
Canceling the patriotic display two months ago was the only option, Mayor Rosemary Hardiman said at the time, despite complaints from some business owners.
Beach replenishment, performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on eight streets, between Campbell Parkway and north to Third Street, and from Campbell Parkway south to Wellington Parkway, began June 9 and was expected to be completed between June 29 and July 9.
Some business owners objected to the cancelation, but others liked the idea, knowing fireworks would boost business at the sometimes-lagging end of the busy summer tourist season, the mayor said, adding that Town officials had looked at several factors.
“If we postponed it at the last minute, we would still have an agreement with the fireworks company. And beach replenishment is up in the air,” she said in July.
“We only have one barge right now for South Bethany and Bethany. The third barge had to go to another job, so what if there is a breakdown on a barge? And in both South Bethany and Bethany, problems with the pipe delayed us both by about a week. … Wellington Parkway is the largest beach, more than 300 feet, and the one used to launch fireworks — especially since, there, structures are farthest from the beach, as required by the fire marshal and replenishment there won’t be finished by July 4,” she explained.
Launching from Ocean View Parkway wasn’t an option because the area is too small.
Some suggested shooting off fireworks from a barge off the coast, but Hardiman said when the Town tried that previously, officials quickly learned barges don’t do well in the ocean, with its waves and changing tides. It would work in the bay or in a lake, but not in the ocean, she said, plus it adds $10,000 to $15,000 to the cost of the fireworks presentation.
“One year a thunderstorm came up, and the Coast Guard had to rescue the crew and all the fireworks washed off the barge. You need a couple tugboats along with a barge, and that’s provided you don’t have rough seas. And you have to find a barge and tugboat between now and the Fourth of July. Plus, you have to get permission from the Coast Guard to do it.
“We tried practically everything we could think of. Sea Colony is not wide enough. We’re disappointed to have to cancel, too, but we felt we had no other choice,” the mayor said.
Now, the Labor Day weekend will feature a festival fireworks display to wrap up the unofficial summer season.