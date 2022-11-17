The Town of Bethany Beach this week announced its first annual Coastal Christmas Showdown. The decorating contest is open to homes and businesses within the corporate limits of Bethany Beach.
Prizes will be awarded for each division in a number of categories: Best Coastal Theme, Most Elegant, Most Festive, and Best use of Animation and/or Audio Special Effects. There will be a prize for each category and overall Grand Prize going to the judge’s favorite. Entries will be judged solely on exterior decorations.
Registration is free and runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 9.
The event is a town-wide collaboration with the Coastal Point, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and participating Bethany Beach businesses, and will also incorporate a crawl featuring business incentives.
On Dec. 10, 11 and 17 visitors will begin their crawl at the downtown information kiosk for a cup of hot coffee or cocoa starting at 6 p.m. From 6 to 9 p.m., Town trolleys will take visitors on an evening tour to view all registered homes. (Reservations will be required, due to limited seating.)
Visitors may also plan their own drive by using the interactive Google Map (https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/5/edit?mid=1vR_fn5sYMVmsW1FiZ0urvXGu2j7eFS1k&usp=sharing) or address list.
After the tour, the crawl will continue at participating Bethany businesses. The community will be able to submit votes for winners in the four categories via online voting or in person at Town Hall during regular business hours.
Votes must be cast by Dec. 16. Judges will review votes, and five winners will be announced on Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. on the bandstand, followed by a Block Party on the Plaza for all those in attendance. Prizes include gifts from Bethany-area businesses and a yard sign to proudly display in front of the winning homes.
For complete rules and event updates, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com.