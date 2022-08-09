The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has chosen the American Red Cross of Delmarva as the beneficiary of funds to be raised on the Bethany boardwalk on Labor Day, Sept. 5, and on Sept. 2 at the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction at Bethany Blues restaurant.
“The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors,” organizers noted.
The 2022 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will be celebrated on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, with activities beginning about 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the Bethany Beach boardwalk. The event is a celebration at the end of the summer to “bid a fond farewell” to the traditional summer season. An overview of the event can be viewed at www.jazz-funeral.com.
At the Jazz Funeral, spectators can join the mock funeral procession of mourners accompanied by Dixieland bands. “Mourners” will carry a casket with a mannequin representing “Summer of 2022” from the north end of the boardwalk to its final resting place at the bandstand.
This is a family-friendly event that is free to the public, according to Carolyn Bacon and Marie Wright, the assistant chairpersons of this year’s Jazz Funeral events.
For the past 17 years, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has also hosted the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction to benefit a local charity. This year, the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. at Bethany Blues, to support the Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross. Bethany Blues is located at 6 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Bethany Beach.
The goal of the Jazz Funeral fund-raising activities is to help the American Red Cross of Delmarva so they may continue to assist the residents of the local communities with emergency and preventive services, according to Wright.
“The Red Cross responds 24 hours a day to help local families who have been affected by a disaster, military families who have an emergency and need to communicate with their loved one, and many other instances,” Wright said. “They also teach their neighbors lifesaving skills, such as First Aid, CPR and water safety, in addition to providing disaster preparedness tips and training. All this would not be possible without valuable contributions of talent, time and donations from the local community.”
Wright knows of what she speaks. She is a certified Red Cross volunteer.
“For more than 100 years, the Red Cross has partnered with the local community, and now serves more than 1.4 million people throughout Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and two counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” Wright said. “The Red Cross encourages residents to utilize Red Cross tools and training in order to make the community one of the safest places to live, work and raise a family.”
Executive Director Theresa Young of the American Red Cross of Delmarva gave a recent example of Red Cross involvement in our local area.
“The Red Cross launched a nationwide preparedness endeavor called the Home Fire Campaign,” said Young. “The goal of the campaign was to lower the number of home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent nationwide over a five-year period. Here locally, we have held events where we installed free smoke alarms in high-fire-risk communities and also educated on home fire safety.”
“There are times when people forget the scope of the Red Cross and its commitment to providing emergency services 365 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Young said. She has been in Kentucky helping the flood victims there.
“As many of you may know, I am here in Kentucky, leading a team who works with our elected officials to ensure community needs are being met. This can look like sheltering, feeding, emergency supplies, replacing medication, and connecting community partners among other needs,” Young said. “I have been boots on the ground since within 48 hours of the flooding, and have seen much devastation and an amazing amount of humanitarianism. We seem to keep getting storm systems, and have seen reflooding and even new flooding in neighboring counties.”
“We have 8,000 homes to assess for damage and have Red Cross-managed, partner-managed and independent shelters of at least 15 in number, with disasters victims over 1,000. We are working with shelters to help meet their needs.”
“Red Cross has been and continues to be very busy with its humanitarian work,” said Young. “We have helped many people this year, whether it is down the street, across the nation or around the world. All the money raised at this event will go to help those who experienced local disasters such as home fires, flooding, and more.”
The sheer size of the service area that the Delmarva Red Cross covers presents a number of challengers, Young said.
“Your Delmarva Chapter of the Red Cross covers the whole peninsula, which is quite large; however, we never miss a call for help. We could not do this with our volunteers and financial support from neighbors all over Delmarva. Thank you.”
The American Red Cross of Delmarva can be reached at (302) 656-6620 and 1-800-777-6620 or online at www.redcross.org/delmarva.
In addition, the American Red Cross organization has affiliates in the Gulf region including New Orleans, the home of the original jazz funerals.
For the past 17 years, the Jazz Funeral was dedicated to those impacted by the lingering aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, especially the residents of New Orleans, according to Bacon.
“Since New Orleans experienced so much devastation from Hurricane Katrina and since the recovery process in New Orleans still continues to this day, our lighthearted Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral celebration is meant to show respect and admiration for the jazz funeral tradition that was born in the Big Easy,” Bacon said.
Raising funds for the Red Cross is not new for the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. The 2005 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral was dedicated to the work performed by members of the American Red Cross. On Labor Day 2005, there was a memorial service on the Bethany Beach boardwalk to honor New Orleans and those who perished in Hurricane Katrina. Representatives of the American Red Cross were on hand to collect funds for hurricane relief. The American Red Cross was also the beneficiary of funds in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019, as well as last year.
Young said she looks forward to once again working with the Jazz Funeral.
“The Jazz Funeral receives strong support from the community each and every year,” Young said. “We are proud to partner with them to not only raise funds, but also to help raise awareness for Red Cross services, classes and volunteer opportunities.”
Music for the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is provided by the combined efforts of three Dixieland jazz bands, noted Bacon. The bands are the Jazz Funeral Irregulars, the Dixie Cats and members of the Downtown Dixieland Band.
All the funds raised at the silent auction held on the Friday afternoon prior to Labor Day will go to the Delmarva chapter of the American Red Cross of Delmarva. Admission is free, and all are being invited to attend.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction benefits five charities: Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society with their Relay For Life program, and the Audubon Society, represented by the Delaware Audubon Society and the Chesapeake Audubon Society, as well as the American Red Cross.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help out with the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral or the Silent Auction can email jazzfuneral@comcast.net, call to leave a message at (410) 390-1272 or drop a line to P.O. Box 505, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. An overview of the event can be viewed at www.jazz-funeral.com.