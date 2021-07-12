As the month of July rolls on, a small group of local folks are in the process of planning, organizing, and ultimately hosting an unusual end-of-summer celebration known as the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. The Jazz Funeral is back after taking a one-year break due to concerns over COVID-19.
To help make the switch from summer to fall a little more palatable, locals and summer residents celebrate the end of the Bethany Beach summer resort season with their annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral, to be held this year on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. on the Bethany boardwalk.
The Jazz Funeral is designed as a lighthearted celebration that allows all those who attend to participate and become part of a “just for fun” boardwalk parade. A “Labor Day Farewell to Summer” parade and celebration held on the Bethany boardwalk, the event is free to the public, according to Carolyn Bacon and Marie Wright, the assistant chairpersons of this year’s Jazz Funeral events. (Highlights of the event can be viewed at www.jazz-funeral.com.)
At the Jazz Funeral, spectators can join the mock funeral procession of mourners who will carry a casket with a mannequin representing “Summer of 2021” from the north end of the boardwalk to its final resting place at the boardwalk bandstand. Music is provided by the combined efforts of three Dixieland jazz bands, according to Bacon.
“The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is comparable to the jazz funerals that are held in New Orleans that celebrate the lives of those who have passed away,” Bacon said. “In Bethany Beach, the Jazz Funeral is celebrated each Labor Day to mark the passing of the summer resort season in Delaware’s Quiet Resorts.”
Part of the Jazz Funeral festivities will be a series of brief reflections and recollections by Bethany residents after the procession arrives at the bandstand. This year’s end-of-summer remarks will highlight the survival of last year’s COVID-19 problems to take a look at the lighter side of resort living in the Quiet Resorts, according to Wright.
“The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is now in its 35th year, and from the very beginning our event was designed to be a ‘fun’ event,” Wright said. “We want to celebrate the dedication and the hard work performed by our visiting summer locals and our true local family members who live, work and raise their families in the Quiet Resorts. We want to take the opportunity to say thank you to all who make summer in Bethany possible.”
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will feature three bands — the Dixie Cats, the Jazz Funeral Irregulars and the Downtown Dixieland Band. The combined bands usually have about 18 pieces, which makes this event one of the largest regularly scheduled Dixieland band performances on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The Jazz Funeral has become a “quirky” tradition in Bethany Beach enjoyed by about 2,000 people each year.
Moss Wagner, a former town council member and Bethany businessman who owned and operated the Bethany Beach Ice Cream Parlor and Moss Boss’ Ice Cream Shop, founded the celebration. Wagner’s original idea was to have a small party for local businessmen to celebrate the closing of the traditional summer resort season that ended on Labor Day. His initially small party grew into a town-wide celebration featuring a Dixieland band and a funky funeral procession.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction is held on the Friday afternoon before Labor Day as a kickoff to the Labor Day weekend.
Also in the planning stages is the return of the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction on Friday, Sept. 3, beginning at 3 p.m. Details will be forthcoming. The beneficiary for funds raised at the silent auction is also to be named shortly.
There are five organizations being considered as beneficiary for the 2021 Silent Auction: the American Red Cross, Sussex County Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society and their Relay For Life program, and the Delaware Audubon Society along with the Chesapeake Audubon Society. All have previously received funds from the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help out with the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral or the Silent Auction can email jazzfuneral@comcast.net, call to leave a message after four rings at (302) 537-1585 or drop a line to P.O. Box 505, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.