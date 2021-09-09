The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 43rd Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Bethany Beach.
The annual event hosts more than 100 juried artists to showcase and sell their work. The featured artists bring creations representing a variety of different mediums, including paintings, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay and jewelry.
“Events are back! 2020 was hard on just about everyone,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. "We are so excited to welcome back the artists, guests, to support the arts, local businesses and raise money for the local school art programs. You never know the magnitude an event can have until it cannot be held. We are grateful for vaccines, our doctors and nurses, and the resiliency of the community."
The Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival will also include a silent auction sponsored by Jayne’s Reliable, featuring works of art donated by the festival’s artists and local businesses. All proceeds from the silent auction will support the arts programs of five schools in the Quiet Resorts region: Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts, John M. Clayton Elementary School, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School and Selbyville Middle School.
There will be a check presentation to the art teachers of each school at the Chamber’s Family Night Out on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Millville Boardwalk. Everyone is being invited to attend the event to celebrate the arts in the community.
The Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival is sponsored by Bayside, the Coastal Point, Forever Media, Delaware Business Times, Beebe Healthcare, Kitchen Tune Up, McKee Builders, Coastal Tented Events, Berkshire Hathaway, the Addy Sea and Delmarva Two Way Radio.
For more information on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, visit BethanyBeachArtsFestival.com or call (302) 539-2100.