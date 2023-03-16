The Town of Bethany Beach recently announced finalists for its 2023/2024 photo contest. A total of 90 amateur and professional photographers entered the contest, submitting a combined total of more than 250 photos. Selected to be included in this year’s calendar were 16 images.
The public was notified by email and social media to vote on the winning image by completing a survey. Out of 1,281 unique participants, Maryfrances Berger’s photo received almost a third of the vote. Her prize is a 2023 VIP parking pass good for free parking at any space within town limits during the summer season. Nancy Hedgespeth came in second with almost 20 percent, followed by Tina Schmidt at 18 percent.
These finalists will also receive photo credit and a free calendar for their winning entries: Al Gruber, Anne Marie Allison, Cathy Bernier, Glenn Shipley, HK Suh, Julie Pohl, Kathrine Calderazzi, Ken Collins, Lisa Braden, Marian Dowling, Matthew Beatty and Raymond Finkleman.
The calendar is typically distributed to an estimated 3,200 households, and is available for sale in Town Hall beginning May 1 and at the Seaside Craft Show on June 3. All photos will be considered for use on the Town’s website and widespread marketing efforts that reach an annual audience of more than 200,000 people.
To view the finalists, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com, under the Photo Gallery. Find links to the Town’s official social media pages by clicking the icons at the top of the homepage.