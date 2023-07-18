Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services and Beebe Medical Foundation recently received a donation of more than $25,000 from the proceeds of the 4th Annual Best Crush at the Beach contest.
On June 28, Paradise Grill hosted representatives of more than 20 local restaurants as more than 1,200 guests enjoyed taste testing crushes — “Crushin Cancer one sip at a time.”
“We feel truly fortunate to have such amazing community partners, like Paradise Grill, who put on these exciting events to benefit Beebe,” said Amy Keller, event coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Thank you to Al Tortella, Sandy Samsel, B.A. Racine-Kerezsi and their awesome team! We couldn’t do what we do in Sussex County without their support. We enjoyed a beautiful evening crushin’ cancer in Paradise!”
For more information about Beebe Medical Foundation or to make a donation, call (302) 644-2900 or go to www.beebemedicalfoundation.org.